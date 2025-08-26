Soha Ali Khan calls hubby Kunal Kemmu, a detective, says he is obsessed with truth

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu not only share a deep affectionate bond but also have a strong companionship as partners by their side.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of her podcast ‘All About Her’, and shared that lies are something that Kunal extremely detests. She said that one cannot lie in front of her husband, and if someone dares to do so, he will get to the bottom of the matter, and dig out the truth.

When asked what her husband is like at home, the actress told IANS, “In his natural habitat, I would like to think that there would be a difference if you met him and I met him. But he is one of the few people, I feel, who has no filter really. I also have no filter. But you can tell when he's in a good mood, you can tell when he's in a bad mood. With me, you can't tell when I'm in a bad mood. Like I might be in a very bad mood right, but I'd like to think that I've been well behaved with you and charming with you. I put my mood aside. But he very much wears his heart on his sleeve, and his moods on his sleeve”.

She further mentioned that he is very expressive, and is also only sensitive to certain things, as she said, “He is sensitive about things that matter to him, punctuality, efficiency, integrity, lying, nobody can lie. You cannot lie. I've learned that. Because earlier, I thought, it's okay if I just fudge the truth a little bit. But no, you can’t do that to him, I've learned that it's not good. And he's like a detective. He will find out the truth”.

“So my advice to anyone is if you are upfront, if you're good at your job, then you'll do very well with him. But he is funny. And his sense of humor, I think is something that we saw that in ‘Madgaon Express’”, she added.

