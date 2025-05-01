Social pension: Tripura govt sets up new help desk for cancer patients

Agartala, May 1 (IANS) To ensure timely payment of social pension among the cancer patients, the Tripura government on Thursday set up a new help desk at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre (AVBRCC) in Agartala.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy launched the help desk at the AVBRCC, and it would help in the enrollment of the cancer patients who are eligible to get a monthly social pension of Rs 2,000.

The help desk would expedite the completion of documentation and enrollment procedures for the new social pension applicants within a month, to avoid harassment of patients and delay in getting their pension.

A senior health official, quoting the guidelines, said that the cancer patients in the state, except the government employees and those having an annual income of over Rs 1.5 lakh, are eligible for the pension.

Former Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, who also chairs the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ of AVBRCC, and other officials of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Health Department, and cancer patients were present at the event.

Currently, Tripura has nearly 4,000 cancer patients.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the AVBRCC in the capital city is one of the best cancer hospitals in the northeast region and added that his government would take the initiative to upgrade the centre with the availability of treatment-required facilities.

Saha, who is holding the Health portfolio, stressed on increasing awareness about the fatal disease and urged people to take instant medical intervention once they observe any abnormal growth in their bodies and find any negative symptoms.

The Chief Minister also requested the family members of the cancer patients to boost the confidence level among the patients, as early diagnosis and medical treatment would provide better results for the cancer patients.

The state government has been working with all seriousness towards strengthening the modern Cancer treatment service in the state, he said, adding that this disease can be prevented through generating mass awareness and avoiding some negative habits.

