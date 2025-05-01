India’s apex body for pickleball receives official government recognition

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has now been officially recognised by the Government of India via the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to act as the national sports federation in the country. It has been entrusted with the responsibility to govern, promote, and develop pickleball across the country. This landmark recognition validates IPA as the sole apex body for the sport in India and marks a turning point in its national and global journey.

With systematic and painstaking groundwork laid by the members of IPA and a fast-growing community behind it, IPA is ready to drive the next chapter: building a nationwide ecosystem of access, excellence, and opportunity. This includes embedding pickleball in schools, communities, and elite training programs, and preparing Indian athletes for the global stage.

The Indian Pickleball Association envisions a robust and inclusive sporting ecosystem built on the following pillars: 100,000 active registered players regularly participating in events and National-level competitions across all age groups. A comprehensive grassroots development programme and the establishment of more National High-Performance Centres for elite training, in addition to existing Centres, are also part of the programme.

A key priority for the IPA is youth player development, training and officiating, and professional pathways and events. To this end, the association is actively working to the rollout of pickleball in schools, through alignment with programmes like Khelo India Women’s Pickleball Cup expansion, championing gender inclusion and hosting international coaches conferences to facilitate knowledge exchange and nationwide certification programmes for referees and coaches, creating employment and structure.

Demonstrating its nationwide impact, the IPA Nationals in January 2025 at Bennett University, Greater Noida, welcomed over 500 players from more than 20 Indian states. The tournament featured 14 international-standard courts, showcasing the rising competitive standards in India.

Previously, the IPA-sanctioned PWR DUPR India Masters 2024 at DLTA Stadium, New Delhi, brought global attention to Indian pickleball. The event drew players from around the world. The IPA also hosted clinics and coaching programs in India led by APP World #1 Megan Fudge DeHeart and APP World #5 Ryler DeHeart — underscoring its commitment to bringing the best global expertise to India.

“This recognition is a historic milestone — but more importantly, it is a mandate to act,” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of IPA. “We are committed to building a world-class sporting structure for pickleball in India. The mission is clear: talent identification, equitable access, professional training, and global competitiveness - winning medals for India at the junior and pro categories on the world stage.”

He further commented, “The current IPA team brings a wealth of experience — from organising multiple state and national-level pickleball events to conducting coach certification programs and running junior development academies. Many of us have also represented India on the global stage — at the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games — as players, coaches, and administrators. This collective expertise is a tremendous asset for the growth of pickleball in India. As a team, we are committed to making pickleball one of the most popular sports in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.