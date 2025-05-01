Caste census a ‘masterstroke’ of PM Modi, says Bihar residents

Patna, May 1 (IANS) As political parties across the spectrum race to claim credit for the Central government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census, the public sentiment in Bihar is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many residents believe the move is a masterstroke, likely to influence the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections in favour of the NDA.

During the interaction with IANS on Thursday in Patna, a majority of the respondents praised the decision, calling it both “historic” and “politically smart.”

Rakesh Raghav, a resident of Patna City, said: “It is a highly appreciable decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the first time since independence, such a census is being conducted. It will ensure participation based on population — a true step toward social justice. This is clearly a masterstroke and will benefit the NDA.”

Raghav also rejected the opposition’s claims that the move was made under pressure from parties like the Congress and RJD.

“The credit goes to Nitish Kumar, who led the caste survey in Bihar in 2023. There’s a video from 1994 where Nitish Kumar spoke about the need for such a caste census. PM Modi’s decision reflects that long-standing vision,” Raghav said.

Ramanand, another Patna resident, echoed similar views: “Poor people from lower castes will benefit the most from the caste census. PM Modi has taken a bold step that will have a lasting impact. Even though RJD might have a caste equation edge, this move will shift the public mood.”

Ram Awagya Sharma, a resident of Masaudhi in Patna district, voiced strong support: “I support the Prime Minister’s decision. His decisions have always benefited the common man. Opposition parties were demanding it for years - but why didn’t they implement it when they were in power?”

Baby Kumari Ambedkar from Saran district said: “It's a good thing that castes will now get stakes in accordance with their population. This benefits not just political parties but the public as well.”

She also took a jab at RJD’s "Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana": “For them, Mai means Rabri Devi and Bahin means Misa Bharti - it's a family scheme, not for the people.”

Srinath Singh alias Munna, a resident of Patna, noted the broader impact: “This caste-based census will significantly impact the Bihar assembly elections. For the first time, we’ll have real data on caste populations in Bihar and across the country.”

While the opposition is trying to stake moral credit, many voters question their failure to act when they were in power.

