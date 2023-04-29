Sobhita shares throwback pictures from 'PS1', 'PS2'; pens a heartfelt note

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media to pen an emotional note as her film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is released.

Sobhita posted clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot on the last shooting days of 'PS1' and 'PS2'.

In the caption, she wrote: "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I'm Romba romba nandri."

Sobhita will be next seen in 'Night Manager 2', 'Made in Heaven 2' and 'The Monkey Man'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.