Snoop Dogg celebrates 28 years of marital bliss

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg, who cuts a legendary figure, is celebrating more than two decades of continued wedded bliss with Shante Broadus.

The rapper and his wife, both 53, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 14. To mark the occasion, Snoop shared a post on Instagram that featured a photo of the couple on the red carpet, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The star kept his caption short and sweet, tagging his wife's social media handle and adding a blue heart emoji.

As per ‘People’, Broadus, for her part, posted a carousel of photos of the couple on Instagram including a throwback snapshot from the early days of their relationship. "Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28”, she wrote in her caption.

Snoop and Broadus met as teenagers when they both attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. (They even went to prom together in 1989.) The couple then tied the knot in June 1997 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California. Snoop and Broadus briefly split in 2004, but they later renewed their vows in 2008.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" musician and his longtime love have three kids together, sons Corde and Cordell, plus daughter Cori. Snoop is also a father to son Julian with Laurie Helmond. Snoop and Broadus are now grandparents to several grandchildren as well.

Speaking with ‘People’ last year, Snoop said of his wife, "She understands me. She's a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife and a great friend”.

“She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a m*********** fool or to make me act cool, and I love it. Over the years she's grown with me to know what I do and how I do it and to give me the space to do it. The things that she helped me with is patience, understanding what family is, making time for family and not making excuses”, he added.

