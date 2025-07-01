Sneak peek into Surya Sethupathi's 'Phoenix' released

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) The makers of 'Phoenix', which marks the debut of actor Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi as an action hero, on Tuesday released a sneak peek into the film.

AK Braveman Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the released sneak peek video. It wrote, "First came the heat. Then the burn. Now comes the blasting #Phoenix sneak peek Watch The Sneak Peek. #Veezhaan #PhoenixFromJuly4 A @SamCSmusic Musical! @ActionAnlarasu @AkBraveman @suryaVoffcial @sakthifilmfctry @sakthivelan_b."

The explosive action entertainer has been directed by stunt choreographer turned director Anal Arasu.

The released sneak peak shows Surya Sethupathi in a juvenile home where he stands in queue to wait his turn to collect food. However, his food is snatched by another bully in the home. Just as he contemplates his next move, Surya learns that there are far more dangerous thugs who are lodged in the home...

The film, which will mark the debut of Surya Sethupathi as an action hero in a lead role, features a host of actors including Varalakshmi, Sampath, Devadharshini, Muthukumar, Dilipan, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uththaman, Moonar Ramesh, Abhinakshathra, Varsha, Naveen, Rishi, Nandha Saravanan, Murugadas, Vignesh, Sreejith Ravi and Aadukalam Naren among others.

A trailer that the makers had released earlier gives away the fact that a boy has killed the son-in-law of a powerful person and that he has now been lodged in the Chengalpattu juvenile home. We also get to learn that the person who was killed suffered 36 cuts.

The cops begin to investigate if there was previous enemity between the attacker's family and the victim. We then get introduced to the hero's character, who, appears to be a mixed martial arts fighter.

A voiceover calls him a phoenix, saying he keeps coming back from the dead. We also get to learn that there are people who want him dead that very day. Under these circumstances, the boy is seen posing a question. "Why should they always win? Shouldn't we ever taste victory. What is your problem? Is it because we are winning or is it because we are winning over you?"

The film, which has music by Sam CS, has been produced by AK Braveman Picturess Rajalakshmy ‘ANL’Arasu. Cinematography for the film is by Velraj R and N John Albert has co-directed the film.

Editing for the film is by National Award winner Praveen K L and stunts are by Anal Arasu himself. Art direction is by Madhan K and choreography is by Baba Bashkar and Johny.

