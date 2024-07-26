Smita Sable to play Dhaniya in 'Bheema'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Smita Sable is all set to essay the role of Dhaniya, the mother of the titular character in the television show 'Bheema'.

The actress was entrusted with the role after an extensive audition process.

Talking about her character, Smita said: “I am honoured to portray the role of Dhaniya in 'Bheema'. When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to Dhaniya’s character. Her profound love for her daughter, Bheema, resonated deeply with me. This character is incredibly close to my heart, and I feel a deep connection with her. I am thrilled to bring her story to the audience and work with such a talented team."

Dhaniya, a 35-year-old labourer, is a caring and supportive mother who prioritises her family's well-being.

The show is set in the 1980s and portrays the life of a young girl from an underprivileged background.

'Bheema' highlights her struggles for equal rights, with Dhaniya standing by her side through every adversity. It’s a story of love, strength, and the unyielding bond between a mother and her daughter.

The actress further mentioned, "Her advocacy for her daughter Bheema's education, despite societal challenges, is a testament to her nurturing spirit. Despite the hardships they face, Dhaniya’s courage and determination never falter."

Smita has already begun shooting for the show and shared that the entire team is dedicated to creating a show that is not only entertaining but also meaningful and impactful.

The actress feels that the level of detail and care that has gone into every aspect of production, from writing to set design, is remarkable.

"I am surrounded by incredibly talented co-stars and crew members who are passionate about telling this story. This collective commitment to excellence makes the process even more rewarding," she added.

'Bheema' is set to premiere on August 6 on &TV.

