SMEs to get boost due to Vadhvan port, Navi Mumbai airport: Maha Governor

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from the state will get a boost to their growth after the commencement of the operations of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan port, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

He said this while speaking at the Maharashtra Industries & SME Summit jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industry Development Association (MIDA) and SME Chamber of India in Mumbai.

Highlighting the important role of SMEs in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the Governor commended the efforts of MIDA and the SME Chamber of India in empowering SMEs, manufacturing industries, and startups.

He emphasised their contribution to transforming India into a $5 trillion economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the economy of Maharashtra will be transformed after the commencement of the Vadhvan Port and the Navi Mumbai airport.

The Governor's statement comes three days after he, at the joint session of the state legislature, said that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment and the state contributes over 14 per cent to the country’s total GDP, being one of the leading industrial states in the country.

He further added that the government has decided to develop 10 Integrated Industrial Parks and Integrated Logistics Parks to enhance industrial growth, improve supply chain efficiency and create a world-class business ecosystem.

Further, the state government has approved to launch the "Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission" to strengthen and expand the state's textile sector.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to launch such a mission aligned with the Central government's National Technical Textiles Mission, reinforcing its leadership in the textile industry.

The Vision/ Mission Statement of the National Technical Textiles Mission by the Textiles Ministry reads "positioning India as a Global Textiles manufacturing hub by developing a $250 billion Textile Industry and attaining $100 billion in Global Textile Exports by 2030 by focusing on high-tech and high-growth product segments, leveraging inherent strengths, developing large scale plug and play infrastructure, keeping sustainability at the core, while ensuring large-scale livelihood opportunities, providing impetus to traditional sectors and becoming Atmanirbhar in raw material value chain".

