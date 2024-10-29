This is the skill Tamannaah Bhatia hopes to learn from Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia hopes some of ace designer Manish Malhotra’s hosting skills rub off on her.

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she re-shared a picture of herself originally shared by Manish. The actress is seen wearing a beautiful saree by the designer as she attended his popular Diwali bash earlier this week.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hoping some of your hosting skills rub off on me, had the best night Manish Malhotra.”

On the work front, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Odela 2”. Earlier this month she shared a glimpse from the movie.

Tamannah took to her Instagram stories, where she had shared a picture of herself praying in front of the temple dressed in her “Odela 2” costume.

She wrote: “Happy Navratri #Odela2.”

It was in March when Tamannaah shared the first look from her upcoming film “Odela”, a supernatural thriller film. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in March, Tamannaah shared the first look from the film on X (formerly called Twitter).

In the image, the actress could be seen in maroon and orange clothes walking with a damru in one hand and a stick on the other. She also had a Shiva “tilak” on her forehead.

The poster had “first time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.

“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri @IamSampathNandi @ashokalle2020 @ImSimhaa @AJANEESHB @soundar16 @neeta_lulla @SampathNandi_TW @creations_madhu,” the caption read.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station', which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

