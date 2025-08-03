Six techies arrested for consuming drugs at a party near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) Six IT professionals were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana for consuming drugs during a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad near Hyderabad.

The techies were found consuming LSD blots, hash oil and alcohol at a birthday party late on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Telangana Excise Task Force conducted a raid at a farmhouse and seized drugs and foreign liquor.

According to the excise police, a drug test was conducted on those attending the late-night party, and six techies tested positive. Drugs, including LSD blots and hash oil worth over Rs 2 lakh and three luxury vehicles were seized from the arrested persons.

Police filed cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against those who were found consuming drugs, and also against the manager of the farmhouse.

A group had gathered to celebrate a friend’s birthday at the farmhouse in Moinabad in Rangareddy district under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police were on the lookout for two accused, who had coordinated the party and arranged the drugs. They managed to feel before them.

Preliminary investigation by the excise police revealed that the group had sourced drugs from Himachal Pradesh, specifically for the party. The officials believe that the banned substances were transported through informal networks.

Interrogation by the officials also revealed that the accused had split costs to procure drugs.

Police, which seized three luxury cars, were investigating to determine their ownership and the possible connection to the drug procurement.

The excise department was trying to find out if similar drug-fuelled parties are being organised elsewhere in and around Hyderabad.

This is the latest in a series of drug busts involving young IT professionals.

The excise department had busted a rave party on July 27 in Hyderabad and arrested nine people.

Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise department raided a service apartment in Kondapur in the IT hub and nabbed nine people who were allegedly found consuming drugs.

The police seized 2.08 kilograms of cannabis (Ganja), 50 grams of OG Kush, a variety of cannabis, 11.57 grams of psychedelic mushrooms (magic mushrooms), 1.91 grams of charas and 4 LSD blots.

On July 9, the newly created Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) busted a drug supply network operating from a restaurant in Kompally and arrested six accused.

The owner of the restaurant, Surya Annamaneni, was arrested for drug peddling along with five businessmen involved in running restaurants, hotels, or pubs in the city.

Sons of two senior police officials were also later arrested on charges of drug peddling and consuming drugs. Nineteen accused, including techies, doctors, upscale pub-owners and businessmen, were found linked to the network.

