Six shops gutted in fire at Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur market

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a market area of Kotla Mubarakpur in South Delhi, damaging at least six shops.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:08 a.m., prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to fire officials, the blaze erupted in the Patthar Market area, which falls under the South District’s (SJ) jurisdiction.

The fire reportedly began in a row of tin-shed kiosks that housed shops selling clothes, tarpaulin sheets (tirpal), stationery, and cosmetics.

After the fire was reported, nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked tirelessly for over two hours to bring the flames under control. The operation was successful, and the fire was completely doused by 6:15 a.m.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused significant damage to the six shops involved, with most of the inventory and structures reportedly reduced to ashes.

Initial observations suggest that the tightly packed market and the nature of materials stored in the kiosks may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Fire officials are currently assessing the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Short-circuit or negligence during late-night business activity cannot be ruled out, though a detailed forensic examination will be required to confirm the exact cause, the officials said.

Local shopkeepers and residents gathered at the site when the fire crews fought to control the blaze.

Authorities have urged market vendors to follow fire safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Sunday, fire incidents were reported at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar and a hotel in Paschim Vihar.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the blaze was brought under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported in either case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.