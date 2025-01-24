Sitar maestro Hidayat Husain Khan celebrates Republic Day with new 'Jai Hind' rendition

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Renowned sitarist and composer Hidayat Husain Khan has now treated the fans with a new stirring track, "Jai Hind". The soulful rendition of our National Anthem comes ahead of Republic Day on 26th January 2025.

The song is touted to be a heartfelt tribute to India's syncretic, diverse, unified, and vibrant soul. Aside from Hidayat Husain Khan, the track also features tabla percussionist Avirodh Sharma. Meanwhile, Hrishi Shah has looked after the direction.

Talking about "Jai Hind" Hidayat Husain Khan was quoted saying, "The National Anthem was such an intrinsic part of my school days and I was filled with nostalgia when I was invited to perform it at an event in New York City. That experience then inspired me to reinterpret and record this version."

Sharing details about the soulful composition, he further added, "The composition begins with a meditative alaap and takes the listener right into the core values that define India’s historical evolution. The rhythmic tabla patterns capture our nation’s joyous diversity. It peaks with a fast-paced 'jhala', representing India’s dynamic energy, before culminating in a solo symbolizing unity in diversity".

Hidayat Husain Khan revealed that the "Jai Hind" creation evolved spontaneously. He went on to explain, "The alaap and jhala sections were completely improvised in the studio with my tabla player, Avirodh Sharma. Even the vocal delivery was totally instinctive and from the heart."

The music maestro further revealed what the track signifies. He was quoted saying, "India has enormous cultural depth as well as resilience, and 'Jai Hind' celebrates all of this. It also carries our shared memories of mutual acceptance, and respect for differences and salutes the spirit of oneness that defines India and Indians.”

Financed by Ayon Ghosh (Naad), the latest rendition of the national anthem was released on 21st January this year.

