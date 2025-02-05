Singapore reports 23 hoarding-related fires in public housing over past five years

Singapore, Feb 5 (IANS) Singapore recorded 23 fires linked to hoarding in public housing between 2020 and 2024, out of approximately 800 to 900 fires reported annually over the past five years, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam told the country's Parliament.

Responding to a parliamentary question on fires caused by excessive hoarding in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, the minister said that in cases where severe clutter obstructs emergency exits, HDB works with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to implement fire safety measures and improve safety within the unit.

His remarks come as January saw hoarding-related cases. In one, a 66-year-old man living alone was found dead in his flat, which was so cluttered that movement was nearly impossible. In another case, a fire in a hoarded flat claimed three lives, with authorities revealing that firefighters had difficulty entering the unit due to the excessive clutter, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing inter-agency efforts, Shanmugam said that when fire safety, public health, or animal welfare risks arise, agencies such as the SCDF, National Environment Agency, or National Parks Board intervene using their regulatory authority. Additionally, agencies collaborate with community partners to engage hoarders and their families in efforts to declutter their homes.

On January 5, about 35 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a vacant three-story semi-detached house in eastern Singapore.

On December 9, 2024, 50 people were evacuated following a fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block along Tampines Street in eastern Singapore.

HDB flats are public housing units developed and managed by the HDB, Singapore's public housing authority.

Known for their affordability and community-focused design, they house about 80 per cent of Singapore's resident population, with over one million flats built across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.