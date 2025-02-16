Singapore PM Lawrence Wong holds talks with India Inc on bolstering economic ties

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in skills training and the digital economy to enhance India-Singapore economic ties in discussions held with a CII delegation.

The CII delegation led by N. Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons during their visit to Singapore on February 14 met PM Wong and other Singaporean leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng.

The meetings resulted in a series of actionable steps, which will be advanced through structured industry-government dialogues, according to a CII statement issued on Sunday.

CII, which has an office in Singapore since 1992, will actively work towards expanding talent exchanges through the India Ready Talent Programme -- an initiative by CII and Enterprise Singapore that provides Singaporean students with internship opportunities in India. Additionally, efforts will be directed towards advancing skilling initiatives, developing industrial parks, co-developing AI-driven solutions, and deepening investments in sustainability-focused projects.

The CII delegation also engaged with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and leading Singaporean CEOs, exploring opportunities for deeper business-to-business collaboration and industry partnerships.

This visit held special significance as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations. As India and Singapore continue to strengthen their global economic footprints, this collaboration will serve as a model for regional economic integration, ensuring that both nations remain key partners in shaping the future of global trade, technology, and sustainable development, the CII statement said.

Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, also participated in all the CII meetings with the Singapore leaders.

Established in 1993, the CII Core Group on Singapore comprises senior Indian industry leaders committed to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering deeper engagement between India and Singapore. The group conducts annual visits to facilitate strategic dialogues on global economic trends, investment opportunities, and sectoral partnerships.

