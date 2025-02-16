Champions Trophy: Everything you need to know from all squads to broadcast details

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to be played in Pakistan and the UAE, featuring eight of the best sides in the ODI format. The mega tournament shall be played for the first time since 2017, when Pakistan clinched the title for the first time.

The defending champions Pakistan will be hosting the tournament apart from India's matches that will be played in Dubai.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy kicks off at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, with the hosts facing New Zealand in Group A.

Runner-up from 2017 and two-time winners India will begin their campaign in Dubai on February 20 against Bangladesh. This will be followed by their high-voltage meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

Reigning World Cup winners, Australia will take on old nemesis England in their opening fixture on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

All eight teams are slotted into two groups of four, with each team playing once against every other team in the group.

Groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.

The top-two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, determining the two that will feature in the summit clash.

The two semifinals will be played on March 4 and March 5 in Dubai and Lahore, respectively. The final is scheduled for March 9, and will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

How to watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Live:

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports; Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2; Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV; Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV; Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan: ATN

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), digital via Sirasa

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Broadcast details (Radio)

UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

India: All India Radio

Pakistan: HUM 106.2FM

UAE: Talk 100.3FM and Big 106.2

Bangladesh: Radio Shadhin 92.4 and Radio Bhumi 92.8

Sri Lanka: Lakhanda Radio

ICC Champions Trophy India schedule:

February 20: India vs Bangladesh

Match venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match time: The match starts at 2:30 PM (IST), 9:00 AM GMT and 01:00 PM local time.

February 23: India vs Pakistan

Match venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match time: The match starts at 2:30 PM (IST), 9:00 AM GMT and 01:00 PM local time.

March 2: India vs New Zealand

Match venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match time: The match starts at 2:30 PM (IST), 9:00 AM GMT and 01:00 PM local time.

All Squads for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 below:

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Group B

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

