WPL: DC's victory was largely driven by Shafali and Niki's crucial innings, opines Mithali Raj

Vadodara, Feb 16 (IANS) Former India captain Mithali Raj opined that Delhi Capitals nerve-wracking last-ball victory in the WPL match was largely driven by Shafali Verma and Niki Parsad's crucial innings.

Delhi Capitals registered a two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium. Mumbai posted total of 164 on the back of Nat Sciver-Brunt's efforts (80 not out off 59) and a fiery cameo from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 22).

Shafali was in her element from the get-go in the run-chase, hitting a six and four boundaries off the innings’ second over from Saika Ishaque. It was the Shafali show as DC scored 60 in the powerplay.

Speaking about the high-intensity match on Jio Hotstar, Mithali said, "What can I say? The kind of match we witnessed today was remarkable. Last evening's game was high-scoring, with a chase of 201 and big hits. But today, it was all about intensity. The momentum kept shifting between the teams so frequently that until the last ball, no one could predict the winner.”

Commenting on Niki’s performance, Mithali said the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup as a winning captain stepped into a high-pressure match and and managed it with impressive composure.

“Delhi Capitals' victory was largely driven by Shafali Verma's strong start, but Niki Prasad's crucial 35-run innings was equally significant. When wickets were falling around her, she remained at the crease, providing stability. It was her first game, and coming fresh from the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup as a winning captain, she stepped into a high-pressure match and handled it with remarkable poise. There must have been nerves, but she fought through them brilliantly.

"Though we didn’t see much of it, her innings today was mature beyond her years. She had solid support from Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce. In the end, as the game came down to two runs off two balls, she went for a big shot, which will come with experience. But what she has done today for Delhi Capitals is massive," she said.

Reflecting on Shafali’s show, the former skipper added, “I think anyone stepping into Shafali Verma's shoes would acknowledge how she has never shown a defensive approach. Right from the second ball, she started scoring runs, playing her shots with her usual flair. That’s just her style. The only way to dismiss her today was to outthink her, and I understand that feeling because I’ve been in that situation myself.

"At one point, she had too much time and wasn’t sure where to place the ball. Just before her dismissal, the fielding side adjusted their setup, bringing mid-on up and pushing deep square leg back because she had found boundaries there. She instinctively aimed to clear mid-on but ended up playing into the fielder’s hands, resulting in a crucial wicket.”

Former West Indian cricketer Stacy-Ann King commented on Niki Prasad’s brilliant innings, saying, "We saw what she could do in terms of India Under-19 team. But she didn't have much chance to bat because of G Trisha and of course Kamalini, who were exceptional. After she started off a little shaky, she eventually just played her shots, and it was amazing."

Stacy-Ann also shared her insights on the Mumbai Indians' performance and said, The Harmanpreet-led side made a critical mistake during those five balls when MI didn't complete their full 20 overs.

“When Harmanpreet spoke, she mentioned that those five balls where MI didn’t bat the full 20 overs were a critical mistake. Even scoring a single run in that phase could have made a difference. This is an opportunity for them to reassess their approach, particularly in handling their spinners," she said.

"Hayley Matthews picked up key wickets, including Shafali and Sarah, but conceded 15 runs before that. Both teams can take valuable lessons from each other on how they approach their innings and how their bowlers strategise moving forward," the West Indian added.

