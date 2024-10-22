Singapore Defence Minister meets President Murmu; holds key meeting with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Defence Minister of Singapore, Ng Eng Hen, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday, an official said, adding the visiting dignitary also chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue along with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

A statement mentioned that welcoming Eng Hen to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said "India and Singapore have a rich history of bilateral cooperation, which has been further boosted by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore and the conclusion of the 2nd round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable meeting".

President Murmu was happy to note that the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the statement read.

She also congratulated Singapore for successfully co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, and conveyed best wishes to the armed forces of both sides for the upcoming series of joint exercises, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

President Murmu also noted the need for closer collaboration between defence R&D teams of both countries -- India and Singapore -- to benefit from the latest expertise and technological advancements in the defence domain.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital.

A statement noted that both Ministers acknowledged the deep and long-standing bilateral defence relations based on shared outlook on regional peace, stability and security.

"This meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of India marking a decade of its Act East policy, in which Singapore has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation & cultural ties, and developing strategic connectivity with countries in the region," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"Both Ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing defence cooperation between the two countries. There have been regular engagements between the Armed Forces of the two countries in recent years. As 2025 marks 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, both Ministers agreed to further step up defence cooperation and agreed to achieve new feats. They also agreed to extend bilateral agreement on Joint Military Training Army for the next five years," the statement read.

The Defence Minister thanked Eng Hen for Singapore's support as country coordinator for India in ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting - Plus from 2021 to 2024.

"The Defence Minister of Singapore acknowledged that India is a strategic voice for Asia's peace and stability. The bilateral relationship was recently elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore," the statement said.

Prior to the deliberations, the visiting dignitary was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Tri-Service Guard of Honour.

The Singaporean Defence Minister also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Ng Eng Hen is on a visit to India from October 21-23.

