Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain will break all previous records: CM Mohan Yadav

Ujjain, Aug 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday expressed hope that with the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the upcoming Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain will break all previous records.

Chief Minister Yadav said that his government will leave no stone unturned to promote pilgrimage tourism and overall development in the state's religious city of Ujjain, which is also his home district.

CM Yadav made this statement addressing the clay Ganesh idol distribution event organised by the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Utsav Maha-Ayojan Samiti in Ujjain on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister performed a pooja of Lord Ganesh and also extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said that in Indian culture, Ganesh is revered as the first deity to be worshipped.

"As the giver of wisdom and success, Lord Ganesh ensures the accomplishment of auspicious works; hence, invoking him at the beginning of every sacred task is considered essential. Our tradition and nature give the message that there should be a clay Ganesh idol in every home," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the state is celebrating the festival with a ‘Swadeshi’ spirit.

"This is a festival of joy, and with the blessings of God, both the nation and the state are progressing, which is a matter of pride," he said.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav also said that beautification work is continuously being carried out in Ujjain. Along with road construction and widening, flyovers will soon be built in the city.

A metro train will also run from Pithampur to Indore and Ujjain.

The Gopal Mandir Chowk will soon be expanded as well. In a previous review meeting held in June in Ujjain, Chief Minister Yadav had directed that all work related to the Simhastha be completed by June 2027, and that monthly reviews be held.

The ongoing development works include widening the roads and lanes of Ujjain, which has seen a rising influx of devotees since the establishment of the Shri Mahakal Lok.

The month-long Simhastha (Kumbh) mela, the largest congregation of Hindus is organised once in 12 years in Ujjain.

Last time, the Simhastha mela was organised between April 22 and May 21, 2016. It is celebrated on the bank of the river Shipra and millions of people from across the world visit to Ujjain on this occasion.

