Silambarasan unveils first Look of Balaji Murugadoss’s sports drama ‘Runner’

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan on Wednesday released the first look of actor Balaji Murugadoss’s upcoming film, a sports drama that has now been titled ‘Runner’.

The sports drama is being directed by Chidambaram A Anbazhagan and produced by Caleb and Galvin of Rhinos Rampage Films.

Silambarasan TR unveiled the film’s first look and title on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

‘Runner’ is based on a story inspired by many sprinters around the globe, and will be shot on a grand scale.

Producers Caleb and Galvin said, "We are really happy that Silambarasan TR encouraged us by launching the first look and title of ‘Runner’. It’s a great to have an icon like him adding the golden touch. We have created this film with the purest intention of narrating an untold story that will inspire and entertain all the youngsters around the world. We will soon reveal the other updates on the film.”

Speaking about his film, director Chidambaram A Anbazhagan said, “The reason behind choosing Balaji Murugadoss is because of the fact that he is a very disciplined sportsperson. I have known him for several years, and I’ve always been inspired by his hard work and dedication. Ever since he came on board, Balaji has been making excruciating efforts to make sure that he does justice to his character. Even if I reach out to him at midnight, he will be seen working out in the gym to ensure that he looks perfect for the sprinter’s role. Following his workout at 3 a.m., he starts running at 5.30 a.m. every day. He's been trained by international and national coaches for almost six months for this particular role and I am confident it will reflect on screen.”

