Silambarasan’s 49th film to be directed by Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishanan

Chennai, Feb 3(IANS) It’s official! Actor Silambarasan’s 49th film will be directed by director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film, ‘Parking’, the film’s makiers announced on Monday.

Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on the occasion of Silambarasan’s birthday.

In a tweet, Dawn Pictures said, “Happy Birthday STR On this special day, We’re happy to reveal our next massive collaboration with our @SilambarasanTR.Directed by @Imramkumar_B @aakashbaskaran #Dawn03 #STR49 #HBDSilambarasanTR #SilambarasanTR”

Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, for his part, tweeted, “Happy to announce my next project with the one & only @SilambarasanTR_sir. Collaborating with @DawnPicturesOff for this exciting venture. Happy birthday STR #str49 #HBDSilambarasanTR @AakashBaskaran.”

Simbu responded with a tweet of his own. He said, “Happy to collaborate with @ImRamkumar_B and @DawnPicturesOff

@AakashBaskaran for my 49th film. #Dawn03 #STR49”

The makers released a poster on the occasion which had Simbu folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a text book that has the title Engineering Materials and Mettalurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it.

The poster also released a caption that read ‘The Most Wanted Student’.

The poster has already led to speculation if Simbu is playing a college student’s role in the film.

Apart from his film with Ramkumar Balakrishnan, two other projects involving Simbu are likely to be announced today as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations.

While one is expected to be with director Ashwath Marimuthu who is directing ‘Dragon’, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the other is likely to be with Desingh Periyasamy, who made the blockbuster Amaran, featuring Sivakathikeyan in the lead.

Apart from the three projects, Simbu also plays a pivotal role in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

In fact, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house producing Thug Life, released a special birthday clip, greeting STR on his birthday.

