Sikkim Governor meets PM Modi, discusses key issues related to state

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed key issues with him regarding the development of the hill state.

The meeting was held at the official residence of PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Sikkim has recently observed the 50 years of statehood day.

In the last week of May, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Sikkim for the observation of the golden jubilee of the statehood but due to the inclement weather, PM Modi's chopper could not fly from Bagdogra airport (West Bengal).

However, PM Modi addressed the ‘Sikkim@50’ programme in Gangtok via videoconferencing on May 29. The theme of the event was ‘Where Progress Meets Purpose, and Nature Nurtures Growth’.

The Prime Minister said that he wanted to witness the fervor, energy and enthusiasm of the people in person, but due to inclement weather, he could not be present.

PM Modi during his speech promised to visit Sikkim in the near future and be part of their achievements and celebrations.

He also greeted the people of Sikkim on the golden jubilee celebrations of their statehood.

The Prime Minister had virtually addressed a huge crowd who gathered at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Meanwhile, Mathur on Friday also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Vice President of various ongoing developmental initiatives in Sikkim and discussed matters of mutual interest concerning the state’s progress. Issues related to infrastructure, education, tourism, and welfare of the people of Sikkim were also discussed.

Continuing the series of meetings with several dignitaries in the national capital, Governor Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Governor discussed various developmental schemes, projects and security-related issues of Sikkim with the Defence Minister.

He also briefed Rajnath Singh about the recent natural calamity in Mangan district in Sikkim where army officer and other personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.