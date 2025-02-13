Sikandar opens up about joining friends Huma, Saqib for their production "Baby Do Die Do"

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher is collaborating once again with his friends Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in their upcoming production “Baby Do Die Do”, a neo-noir crime comedy. He shared that to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign.

Speaking about his experience, Sikandar, who has previously worked with Huma in “Monica, O My Darling” and with Saqib in “Citadel: Hunny Bunny”, said: "When Saqib came to offer the film to me I was very happy, of course because its work first and foremost but also because we had just finished filming citadel and had a chance to hang out together for the first time… So to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign.

“As a producer he’s an absolute pleasure for an actor and really makes one feel good, that always translates to good work for everyone... It’s also the second time I’m working with Huma and not only is she a very fine actor but she’s always got a smile on her face while being a thorough professional…a joy to work with..”

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film promises to be a gripping yet entertaining story, which also features Chunky Pandey alongside Huma and Sikandar.

Sikandar added: “Nachiket Samant, our director I met for the first time but boy is he terrific. Clear about what he wants but not rigid... Open to talk about his scenes and take suggestions which makes not only for a good maker but a great energy to be around.”

“Baby Do die do will be a treat to watch is what I’m at liberty to say right now, but I have a hunch that you’ll enjoy it as much as I enjoyed working on it,” he promised.

