Sidhartha Malhotra uses his shoot break with this quick fix

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently seen in the action-thriller movie ‘Yodha’, is expressing his love for cricket. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and a video of himself playing cricket on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Thursday.

The video is from the shooting of his family drama movie ‘Kapoor & Sons’, it shows him boasting about his team winning every single game on the sets of the film during the breaks, to this his co-star from ‘Kapoor & Sons’, Fawad Khan just laughed it off.

The pictures show him playing cricket on a mountain pass with his crew.

He wrote in the caption, “From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life - basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback”.

Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport in India. The nation is obsessed with cricket which forms a huge part of the daily lives of people. It explains India’s stellar performances in cricket tournaments while the nation struggles with medals in the border category of games like the Olympics.

Recently, team India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup in June when it defeated South Africa in the finals bringing in the 4th World Cup win after 1983, 2007 and 2011.

Prior to this, team India put up a great performance in the Cricket World Cup. However, the dream of the nation was crushed by the Australians as they defeated team India in the final after the latter’s unbeaten streak throughout the tournament.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.