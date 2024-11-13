Sidharth Malhotra: I play Kishore Kumar songs when I'm in the car

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra reveals that he plays songs by late multi-hyphenate Kishore Kumar’s song when he is in the car and that it instantly brings energy in him.

Talking about his favourite car playlist, Sidharth said at a launch in New Delhi: “I play Kishore Kumar songs when I am in the car, on my way to the set and it instantly brings this energy and zest that’s just unbeatable.“*

Sidharth also turns to timeless hits to fuel his workout sessions.

“I was even listening to ‘Dilbar Mere’ while doing my cardio,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sidharth made headlines after reports surfaced that he will be collaborating with his wife, actress Kiara Advani, for Maddock Films’ upcoming love story.

While the plot details remain under wraps, sources suggest that it won’t follow the typical Bollywood love story formula.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements.”

Sidharth and Kiara had earlier worked together in Vishnuvardhan’s directorial ‘Shershaah’ which was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The two fell in love on the sets of the film and then tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.

He was next seen in ‘Yodha’ with Disha Patani and ‘Param Sundari’ co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Besides these, Sidharth Malhotra also directed the action-packed thriller ‘Race 4’, where he will go head-to-head with Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about the actor’s journey, Sidharth kicked off his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in “My Name Is Khan” in 2010. It was in 2012, when he starred in the filmmaker’s directorial “Student of the Year,” which made him an instant sensation.

In his over-a-decade was then seen in “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Ek Villain”, “Kapoor & Sons,” “A Gentleman,” “Shershaah”, “Aiyaary,” “Jabariya Jodi” among many others. The actor was last seen in the film “Yodha”, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action thriller also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Sunny Hinduja.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.