Sidharth Malhotra can't wait for audience to catch 'Yodha' on television

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, is riding high on anticipation as his film ‘Yodha’ is set to have its world television premiere.

The film follows the story of a hijacked airplane, and how a passenger single-handedly becomes a hero to save the people. The film stars Sidharth donning a uniform alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Sidharth, who essays the role of Arun Katyal in the film, said, “‘Yodha’ has been a labour of love for everyone involved. The film is filled with intense action and emotional depth that has really connected with the viewers. It’s been a fantastic journey for me, bringing this action-packed film to life, and I can’t wait for television audiences to experience the thrill and intensity we’ve poured into it”.

The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, features a series of high-tension moments, the great passion of a one-man army, the right mix of suspense, drama and thrill, and the extent to which one man can go for his country.

Raashii Khanna said, “‘Yodha’ has been a fantastic experience, and I am looking forward to seeing how it resonates with viewers on television. I hope the fans enjoy the film’s emotional moments in a new setting and I hope everyone tunes in for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience”.

‘Yodha’ is set to premiere on August 11 on Colors Cineplex.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.