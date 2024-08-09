Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks about how cinema changed her life

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the acting business after a sabbatical. She has films lined up as an actor as well as a producer.

In a recent interview, the star actress said that there was a time when her father had a tough time paying her college fee. At one point, she worked as a host at an event for a remuneration of Rs 500.

Samantha acknowledged the role of cinema in transforming her life completely. After her debut with Ye Maya Chesave many years ago, Samantha has gone on to act in dozens of movies, becoming one of the biggest female stars in the country.