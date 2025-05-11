Sidharth Malhotra calls this Mother's Day 'special' as he gets ready to welcome his firstborn

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra called this Mother's Day "a little more special" as he is getting ready to welcome his firstborn with wife Kiara Advani.

Sid took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Love You Mom...It all begins with you, but this Mother’s Day feels a little more special. Because now it’s not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day!"

First in post, Siddhath added an adorable black and white photo with his mom, after which he dropped a screenshot of his and his mother's video call with Kiara and his mom. Last, we see the mom-to-be posing with her two mothers.

Back in March, Kiara and Sidharth left everyone surprised as they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The lovebirds dropped a joint post, in which they shared a lovely still of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, and captioned it “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)."

The rumors of Sidharth and Kiara being in a relationship started doing the rounds as they were shooting the 2021 hit "Shershaah". The couple was often seen at various events together. Despite giving hints, these two remained tight-lipped about their relationship. In February 2023, Sidharth and Kiara got married in a lavish ceremony.

Work-wise, Sidharth has been paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming romantic entertainer, "Param Sundari". Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, the film is expected to be a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

"Param Sundari" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25,

On the other hand, Kiara will next be seen as the female lead in the highly anticipated sequel, "War 2", where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

