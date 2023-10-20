Siddaramaiah requests PM to approve DPR for B'luru metro project phase-3

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) In order to meet growing demand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve DPR for phase-3 of the Bengaluru Metro Rail project and a report in this connection has been submitted to the Centre for its nod.

The estimated cost of the 45-km phase-3 metro line is Rs. 15,611 crorel.

He said this while addressing the virtual inauguration of the K.R. Puram to Byappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta stretches of the Bengaluru Metro Rail.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the services virtually.

He further stated that new 21.26-km line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara is planned to be completed by March-2025.

"With the completion of these lines, the operational network will increase to 117 km and is expected to serve 12 lakhscommuters per day," he said, adding that for phase-2 of the project, the Karnataka government has released Rs 11,583.8 crore.

“I am happy to inform you that a total of 32 km of metro line of phase-2 has been completed and commissioned for operations including these two vital sections. The metro network operations have increased to 74 km. I also wish to state that the 58 km long Phase 2A and 2B project called the ORR-Airport metro line is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 14788.10 crore and it is planned to be completed by 2026.

"The government of Karnataka has released Rs 4775.36 crore. After completion of ongoing projects, the operational metro network by 2026 will be 176 km and it is expected to serve 20 lakh passengers per day," he added.

Siddaramaiahfurther said that Bengaluru has been growing at a faster pace and his government has approved to construct 317 kms of metro lines under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) by 2031, of which 257 km are currently under operation, construction and planning stage.

The remaining 60 km feasibility survey will be taken up shortly.

"DPR is under preparation for Phase-3A of the Bangalore Metro Rail project from Sarjapur to Hebbal for a length of 37 km. Bengaluru city is known for its pleasant climate, green parks and for being the IT capital of the country. With the addition of a world-class metro rail system, it is indeed a matter of pride for the people of Karnataka and it is the first city in South India to have a successful metro rail system.

"With the Joint effort of the Centre and state government , the two vital sections between Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli, a length of 2.10 km and Kengeri to Challaghatta, a length of 2.05 km, was opened to the public on October 9. With the opening of these two vital sections, the city is connected from East to West seamlessly and the metro network has increased to 74 km. Every day, more than 7 lakh commuters are travelling," he added.

The 75.06 km phase-2 project was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 30,695 crore.

The line from Nagasandra to Madavara, the North extension of 3.14 km long and the new line from R.V. Road to Bommasandra 19.15 km long is nearing completion and is planned to open for public service in early 2024, Siddaramaiah stated.

