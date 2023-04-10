On Siblings Day, Athiya shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty, on the occasion of Siblings Day, has shared an unseen picture from her wedding with her brother Ahan Shetty.

Athiya took to Instagram to share the brother-sister moment image where Ahan is seen walking her down the aisle.

Athiya wrote: "Always showing me the way."

Athiya and K.L. Rahul got married earlier this year. Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 'Hero' in 2015. She was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

