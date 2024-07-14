Shweta Tripathi Sharma consciously seeks characters far from her real life

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is currently receiving positive responses for her work in the recently released third season of the streaming series 'Mirzapur', has shared that she consistently looks for characters and stories vastly different from her real life.

Speaking with IANS, Shweta revealed that her personal life is very pleasant and happy, and she wants it to stay that way. However, as an actor, she seeks characters that are opposite to herself.

Shweta told IANS: “The audience’s taste has changed quite a lot after the pandemic, but the only thing that appeals to me as an actor is the stories with a difference. I want to be a part of dramas that talk about pain, anger, and loss.”

"Meri personal life bahut Disney hai (my personal life is a Disney fairytale movie), and I like it that way. That’s the reason I look for stories that hold gravitas. I want to live the characters and emotions on screen that I definitely don’t want to live in my personal life,” she added.

In 'Mirzapur', Shweta essays the role of Golu Gupta, who takes up arms after failing to save her sister Sweety Gupta and her love interest Bablu Pandit from being shot by Munna Tripathi.

'Mirzapur 3' streams on Prime Video.

