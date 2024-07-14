Sub jr men & women north zone hockey championship set to begin in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The 2nd Hockey India sub junior men & women north zone championship 2024 is set to start in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh from July 15. The Finals will take place on July 22.

The member units participating in the sub junior men are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir are in Pool B.

Meanwhile, the member units participating in the sub junior women are Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand.

Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir will get the event underway in the sub junior men’s category in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, followed by matches between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.

In the sub junior women’s category, Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Chandigarh, followed by a clash between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Himachal. The last match of the day will see Uttar Pradesh Hockey play against Hockey Uttarakhand.

"Uttar Pradesh has a rich history of hockey. I am sure that through this Championship, we will see exciting action and impressive performances by our young players. I am looking forward to the matches," said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "The 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 is a platform for all the young players to showcase their skills and impress the selectors. Through this, we aim to identify players and give them proper guidance and support. I would like to wish all the teams participating the best of luck and hope to see some exciting matches in the tournament."

