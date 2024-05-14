Shweta Tripathi gives ‘hawa hawaii’ twist to pearly white saree by Monica & Karishma

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi aced the vintage style as she rocked a pearly white saree by the label Jade By Monica and Karishma.

Shweta on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a gamut of pictures, rocking her vintage side dressed in a pearly white saree with grey embellishments.

The actress flaunted her toned midriff in a tiny embellished blouse, which had shimmer pearls and beads.

To complete her look, she wore a choker by designer Falguni Mehta, known for her work in jadau jewels, kohled eyes paired with subtle brown lips, and Hollywood locks.

She captioned the image: “Bijli giraane main hun aayi, kehte hai mujhko…”

The label is known to honour tradition and Indian crafts.

The designers behind the label Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, the brand is a manifestation of their passion for delving deeper into the beauty of Indian art and craft.

