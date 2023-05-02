Shubman Gill is a master in the art of reading spinners: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Table-toppers Gujarat Titans host a beleaguered Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture in IPL 2023 at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led side has been on a roll and the defending champions continue to prove why they are a force to reckon with in IPL.

The biggest strength of Gujarat Titans is that they don't rely on the performance of one player. However, young opener Shubman Gill is giving his team good starts consistently, which is crucial for any team in this format.

The talented India batter is garnering praise from all quarters for his consistent batting.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asserted that the Punjab cricketer will serve Indian cricket across all formats for a very long time.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "All eyes will be on Shubman Gill for the next few years. He looks like a perfect timer of the cricket ball. He will play big innings and play for India in multiple formats. Performance for Gujarat Titans in IPL must have given him a lot of self-confidence."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar likes the way Gill counters spinners which makes him a special player.

"When the spinners are in the attack, Shubman Gill stays at the wicket, and that has been good for Gujarat. He reads spinners well and doesn't take extra risks."

Seconding Sanjay Manjrekar's observation, Harbhajan also lauded Gill for his mastery against tweakers.

Harbhajan Singh further stated, "Gill is very comfortable against spinners. He is a master of this art. If the spinner forces Gill to come forward and play, then he does not get distracted. He takes his time and plays in his own style."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.