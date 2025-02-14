Shubhangi Latkar on her role in L2: Empuraan: It allowed me to touch a very raw and honest part of myself

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shubhangi Latkar, who makes her debut in Malayalam with director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), has said that playing the character of Bahija Begum in the film allowed her to touch a very raw and honest part of herself.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), on Friday introduced actress Shubhangi Latkar as Bahija Begum in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal tweeted, “Character No.25 Shubhangi Latkar as Bahija Begum #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also posted a link to a YouTube video in which Shubhangi was seen explaining about her character in the film.

Shubhangi, in the video, said, “I play Bahija Begum in Empuraan. Bahija’s story has emotional depth. Playing her character really allowed me to touch a very raw and honest part of myself.”

She further went on to say, “This film is also special because I have always been a fan of the south Indian film industry. This project came to me as a dream come true. I have always been attracted to south Indian films because of their artistic excellence. This is my debut Malayalam film. So, I am really grateful to God and to the whole team that they allowed me to portray Bahija Begum.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

