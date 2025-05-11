Shubhangi Atre opens up about how her mother’s wisdom shaped her journey

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) On this Mother’s Day, actress Shubhangi Atre took a moment to reflect on the powerful influence her mother has had on her life and career.

Shubhangi shared how her mother’s wisdom, love, and life lessons have played a pivotal role in shaping her journey, both personally and professionally. The actress, best known for her role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, expressed deep gratitude for the invaluable guidance her mother provided, inspiring her to stay grounded and focused through every phase of her life.

Shubhangi shared, “A mother is always the beginning. Yes, she is the creator. She is in the first school. Everything begins with her. On this Mother’s Day, I just want to say that I’m really, really grateful to my mom. She has taught me how to handle every phase of life, the negatives and the positives, the highs and the lows with calm and strength. We are three sisters, and as a mother, she has managed everything so beautifully. Especially in the last few years, there have been ups and downs, but she helped us all overcome tough times peacefully. For this, I will always be thankful to her.”

Talking about Mother’s Day, she stated, “Every morning when I wake up, I remember that it’s because of her blessings and her teachings that I am who I am today. Her life lessons have shaped me.”

“One life lesson from my mom that I will always remember is to be determined, be kind, and have courage. She always taught us to be empathetic, compassionate, and understanding. And above all, if you are positive and honest, life will support you.”

Speaking about her favorite dish prepared by her mother, Shubhangi Atre revealed, “My most favorite dish made by my mom is one with interesting spices. It's full of flavor and love. It’s truly special and comforting.”

