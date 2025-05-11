Sorloth scores four as Atletico cruises while Villarreal keep on winning in La Liga

Madrid, May 11 (IANS) Alexander Sorloth scored a four-minute hat-trick and added a fourth goal against one of his former clubs, as Atletico Madrid brushed aside a demoralised Real Sociedad 4-0 on Saturday night.

The big Norwegian hit the target after seven, 10 and 11 minutes as his side took advantage of some dreadful defending from the visiting side.

Sorloth scored his fourth of the match in the 30th minute with another left-foot shot to take his season's total to 17 league goals, reports Xinhua.

Etta Eyong's 89th-minute goal strengthened Villarreal's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, while keeping Girona in the struggle to avoid relegation.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez was admitted to hospital on Friday, and he wasn't able to held it against a rival that created more and better chances than Girona, who failed to get a shot on target.

Celta Vigo remains seventh after playing with 10 men for half of the game to win 3-2 at home to a Sevilla side that remains in danger of relegation.

Ilaix Moriba put Celta ahead after 19 minutes before Nemanja Gudejl leveled from the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso's handball, which also saw the defender sent off after a long VAR check.

Despite being a man down, Celta retook the lead in the 65th minute thanks to Oscar Mingueza's far-post finish and Borja Iglesias added a third in injury time, before Kike Salas pulled a goal back for Sevilla late in injury time.

Mallorca are also in the race for Europa after goals from Oscar Mascarell and Sergi Darder gave Jagoba Arrasate's side a 2-1 win at home to rock-bottom Valladolid.

Two first-half penalties from Pepelu and Hugo Duro and another goal from Diego Lopez gave Valencia a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Getafe in a match that was as good as over at halftime.

The win continues Valencia's excellent form under Carlos Corberan and gives the club the chance of qualifying for Europe after half of the season spent battling to avoid relegation.

Rayo Vallecano are also in the hunt to play in Europe next season after Garcia's 66th-minute goal was enough for the Madrid-based team to win 1-0 away to Las Palmas and leave the team from the Canary Islands in the bottom three with just three matches left to play.

The biggest game of the weekend is on Sunday when FC Barcelona play at home to Real Madrid.

