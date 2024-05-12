Shriya Pilgaonkar says mom Supriya is her compass and biggest source of strength

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Guilty Minds’, ‘Taaza Khabar’ and the recently released ‘The Broken News 2’, has shared that her mother, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar is her biggest source of strength.

On Mother’s Day, the actress spoke with IANS about the bond with her mother, who struck a perfect balance between professional and personal lives. Shriya said that her mother and she have grown up together as friends as Supriya was quite young when she conceived her daughter.

Shriya told IANS: “My mother is my compass and my biggest source of strength. We have always been very close and more like friends. She had me when she herself was young so in a way it always felt like we both grew up together, holding each other's hand. It’s incredible how she balanced a thriving acting career while being equally present and involved in every aspect of my childhood and adolescent years. I love that she was never over-protective but truly encouraged me to be an explorer, to have a curious mind, be fearless and constantly have that hunger to learn.”

She further mentioned that she gets her adventurous streak from her mother and they love travelling together.

Supriya Pilgaonkar is a well-established name in Marathi cinema and entertainment industry and is married to actor Sachin Pilgaonkar.

She added: “I have also been inspired by the performer that she is one of the finest actors we have and I have immense love and respect for the instinct and grace she brings as an artist. She has the best sense of humour and is constantly making me laugh.”

“We have done a few ads and a short film together so would love to work with her on something exciting. She is always honest with me when it comes to my work and making my parents proud is the biggest joy for me,” she added.

