Preity Zinta heartfelt Mother's Day note: 'It's really a job where there is very little gratitude'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) On Mother's Day, actress Preity Zinta penned a long heartwarming note on her motherhood phase, sharing how it's really a job where there are no promotions, no time off and very little gratitude.

Preity, who is a mother to twin munchkins Jai and Gia, took to Instagram and shared a Reel video where we get adorable glimpses of her children, her mother and also her mother-in-law.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress wrote a note which read as: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there... I could never have imagined, being a mother would change me so much. If someone told me 3 years ago that I would voluntarily put myself second to someone in the world, all the time, every time, I would have laughed and dismissed it! Guess what!!! I was so wrong. Now, the kids always come first. Not because I have to but because I want to. How silly and immature of me to have thought otherwise. It doesn't matter how tired I am, how busy I am or how hungry I am, the kids always come first."

“The happiness and pure joy I feel looking at them lights up my darkest days and I feel superhuman strength when I need to protect them. I'm sure I'm not the only mother who feels like this.”

Preity shared how it is sad that we only start appreciating our mothers when we step into that role.

"So here's a big shout-out to all the mothers out there. The single ones, the working ones and the ones who devote all their time at home looking after their kids and families. It's really a job where there are no promotions, no time off and very little gratitude," she said.

The note concluded, saying: "If you are lucky they will appreciate you when you are older when they become parents otherwise it's all about giving, loving and nurturing without any expectations So give your moms a BIG HUG & say THANK YOU A YOU LOVE THEM & APPRECIATE THEM cuz mom's are the closest thing to God."

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

On the work front, she has 'Lahore 1947' in the pipeline. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

