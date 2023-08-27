Shriya Pilgaonkar indulged in 'mishti doi, Sandesh, rosgullas' during shoot of 'Dokhi Na'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Best known for her role in action crime thriller web series ‘Mirzapur’, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared about the shoot of her new music video ‘Dokhi Na’, and how she indulged herself in the ‘yummiest’ Bengali delicacies.

‘Dhoki Na’ is a song about love and longing, sung by Anumita Nadesan, composed by Kabeer Kathpalia. Directed by Rahul Singh Datta, it features Shriya and Dheer Hira. The song shows the glimpse of Howrah bridge, Hooghly river, local transport of Kolkata and the streets of the city.

On Sunday, Shriya took to Instagram and shared some stills from the music video. In the photos, she is dressed as a Bengali woman, lost in her thoughts.

She captioned the post as: “Stills from our music video 'Dokhi Na'/ One of the songs that if I wasn't a part of, I would have imagined myself in it. We shot the music video over 2 days in Kolkata. Explored so much of this city, ate the yummiest Bengali food and a whole lot of mishti doi, Sandesh and rosgullas. Stills by @anuragbose.”

Shriya’s mother and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar commented on the post, saying, “Beautiful soulful song, soulful bang on expressions. wanted to see more of their story kind of music video.”

Fans wrote: “You are soo beautiful in every angle”, “I to whole time keep thinking how Supriya mam and Sachin sir feeling proud seeing u doing better than them. Creative product u are..”, “So so pretty as always”, and “class apart proud of u.” The song is available on YouTube and other audio streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya was seen in fantasy comedy thriller ‘Taaza Khabar’, starring Bhuvan Bam. She was also seen in the romantic drama movie ‘Ishq-e-Nadaan’, directed by Avishek Ghosh. It stars Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Mohit Raina.

Shriya next has ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.