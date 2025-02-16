Shritama Mukherjee talks about life after marriage and her recent music album

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Shritama Mukherjee tied the knot with her longtime beau, Akash Sahni on June 23, 2022, in Mumbai. During a recent conversation, the actress spoke about life after marriage.

She stated, "Aahhhh it’s been a roller coaster ride, but a super fun one! I mean I and Akash (my husband) go back a long way, almost 10 years of being friends, then dating, and finally getting married. We’ve been married in our heads since a long time honestly. We just put a tag on it 2 years ago. So, life post-marriage has been great, in fact, we are having more fun now than we used to I feel. We love to travel and eat good food. We have a dog-daughter Stella who was a gift to me from Akash before we got married. She’s 8 years old now. They say marriage comes with a lot of responsibilities, in my case, I feel like it’s the opposite for me, after marriage, I have fewer responsibilities because they are shared. Before I was living alone in this city, taking care of myself, bearing all the responsibilities alone. Now I have a family and we work as a unit, so it’s much easier and a lot better."

She added, "I mean, I’m really blessed with great in-laws who are willingly sharing responsibilities and overlooking the daily chores of the house and looking after Stella, so I and Akash can focus on our respective careers and enjoy life outside of the house as well. And about my husband, he’s not just a green flag but the greenest forest. I think I simply lucked out there!"

Shritama Mukherjee revealed that she is in the best phase of her life right now, especially with her music video with Kumar Sanu and Akriti Kakkar released.

She was asked, "In the music album you did seem to be creating a whole retro feel, did you watch any films to get it right?"

Reacting to this, she said, "I didn’t really watch any films, but I Googled/Pinterested a lot of 70s-80s Bollywood actresses for their fashion sense and how they would do their hair and makeup, the clothes that they wore, etc. It was Akriti’s concept and she already had this look in mind. We just had to see what suits my face and overall personality best."

