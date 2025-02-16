Manushi Chhillar wishes 'Happy anniversary to the best' parents

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Manushi Chhillar recently used Instagram to wish her parents, Mitra Basu Chhillar, and Neelam Chhillar on their wedding anniversary. The former beauty queen posted a picture of her parents chilling amidst nature in the stories section.

She captioned her post, "Happy Anniversary to the best", along with three red heart emojis.

On another front, Manushi Chhillar was of the opinion that the wedding of Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, reflected a deep respect for humanity.

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself talking about the wedding where Rs. 10,000 crore were donated for "seva".

Manushi Chhillar was heard saying, “So, I read a beautiful article about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding and what stood out was how it celebrates not just the couple's union but also reflects their deep respect for humanity.”

She added, “They kept the wedding simple but at the same time, Gautam Adani donated 10,000 crores which will benefit healthcare, education, and skill development. Jeet and Diva, sending you both my warmest congratulations and biggest hug. Wishing you lots of love and the best life ahead."

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7, 2025.

Talking about Manushi Chhillar's work lineup, she has been roped in for the upcoming thriller “Tehran". Made under the direction of debutant Arun Gopalan, the project also stars John Abraham as the lead, along with Neeru Bajwa, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, and Allon Sylvain in key roles.

“Tehran" is believed to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Touted to be a geopolitical thriller, the drama will offer India's perspective on the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The film also marks Arun Gopalan's directorial debut.

Before this, Manushi Chhillar was a part of the movies "Samrat Prithviraj", "The Great Indian Family" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

