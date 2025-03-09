Shreya Chaudhry on winning IIFA award: It will help me get more good roles for me to shine

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Shreya Chaudhry won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) Web Series for her work in “Bandish Bandits” Season 2 at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. She said it will help her get more good roles for me to shine.

Upon receiving the award, Shreya said, “I am incredibly humbled and grateful for this recognition. It will help me get more good roles for me to shine with and hopefully make a mark in this industry!”

Shreya said that “Bandish Bandits” Season 2 has been an extraordinary experience, and being a part of a project that beautifully blends music, emotions, and storytelling is something I will always cherish.”

Talking about her character, she said: “Tamanna as a character will always be dear to me. I would also like to thank the makers of the show - Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari and Sahira Nair. This award is a huge validation for my hard work and dedication.”

Shreya said that she has never stopped herself “from going the distance for my acting.”

“I have an extremely pure, spiritual connection towards acting as a craft and I hope that I keep getting better at this,” she said.

“Bandish Bandits” is a musical romantic drama, which features Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician and Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer, who hail from different worlds of music.

Exploring the debate of music being a discipline versus a means of liberation. The series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni. The series was officially announced in February 2019.

This is the actress’ second Best Actor award for the series Bandish Bandits Season 2. Recently, Shreya was seen in The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani, starring alongside Avinash Tiwary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.