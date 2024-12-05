Show cause notice to Raj MLA Siddhi Kumari as official denied access to Palace to evaluate property

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) In a property misappropriation case involving the former royal family of Bikaner, a court has issued a show cause notice to Siddhi Kumari, MLA of Bikaner East, as there were repeated instances of the court-appointed commissioner being denied access to Shiv Vilas in Lalgarh Palace.

This time, the court has granted the commissioner the authority to seek police assistance to ensure compliance.

The dispute arose between Rajyashri Kumari, a member of the former royal family, and MLA Siddhi Kumari over the alleged misappropriation of properties belonging to the late Rajmata Sushila Kumari. To safeguard the properties, the court-appointed Trilochan Sharma as the Commissioner to inspect and report on the situation.

Initially, Sharma was denied entry to Lalgarh Palace. On his second visit, although allowed onto the premises, he found the rooms in Shiv Vilas locked. A court order issued on December 3 directed Sharma to submit a report, but access was again denied.

Earlier, on November 30, Sharma reported that a guard at the palace barred his entry, citing Siddhi Kumari's absence and her refusal to grant permission. As a result, he was unable to inventory the properties. Siddhi Kumari’s lawyer subsequently applied to revoke the commissioner’s appointment, which the court dismissed.

On Wednesday, Trilochan Sharma presented his report in court and said that despite the court's order, the guard did not let him enter Shiv Vilas at Lalgarh Palace on November 30, saying that Siddhi Kumari was not inside. The doors of Lalgarh Palace were closed and locked. In such a situation, the list of Rajmata Sushila Kumari's properties could not be prepared.

On Wednesday, Sharma had attempted to carry out the court's directive but was once again unable to access the locked rooms. He was informed that the keys were with Siddhi Kumari, who reportedly could not provide access due to health issues. Consequently, Sharma returned without completing his report. In his latest report submitted on Wednesday, Sharma stated that non-cooperation had hindered his ability to fulfil his mandate. He requested police assistance to ensure compliance. The court has now directed the Superintendent of Police in Bikaner to provide adequate security, enabling Sharma to proceed with the inspection.

The court on Wednesday issued show cause notices to Siddhi Kumari and the guard Avinash Vyas for obstructing its orders. It has instructed Trilochan Sharma to revisit Shiv Vilas on Friday, with permission to request police assistance if faced with further resistance.

