Delhi HC grants 14 days’ interim bail to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two-weeks’ interim bail to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, in view of his precarious health condition.

A Bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh ordered AIIMS Delhi to undertake his initial assessment to determine if his ailments could be treated in the national Capital or would require any referral beyond Delhi.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, added Sengar will not make any attempt to contact the rape survivor and will remain in touch with the IO daily.

Before the Delhi HC, Sengar’s lawyer contended that he should be released on interim bail in view of his deteriorating medical condition.

He is suffering from diabetes, cataract, retinal detachment and other ailments, added Sengar’s lawyer.

The plea for release was opposed by the rape survivor’s counsel, apprehending threat to the victim and her family.

The survivor’s counsel said that Sengar should be given medical treatment within the jail premises.

Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending before the Delhi High Court, with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Also, in March 2020 a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years’ imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father in 2018.

The court had held them guilty under various Sections of the IPC for offences such as conspiracy, culpable homicide, disappearance of evidence, framing incorrect records, wrongfully restraining a person, and the Arms Act.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme Court directed to transfer all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.

Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.

