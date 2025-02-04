Shooting of Vishnu Vishal’s crime thriller Aaryan wrapped

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) The shooting of director Praveen K’s crime thriller Aaryan, featuring Actor, producer Vishnu Vishal in the lead, has now been wrapped up, its makers have announced.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vishnu Vishal posted a brief video clip that showed a few scenes being filmed and finally the announcement that the unit had wrapped shooting.

He wrote, “I just have one promise to make today. #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences…Shoot wrapped!”

Vishnu Vishal has always betting big on the crime thriller Aaryan, in which he plays a cop again. Vishal was last seena s a cop in Rasasan, which went on to emerge as a superhit.

The film, which is being produced by the actor's own production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, went on floors with a pooja in September, 2022.

Ace director Selvaraghavan plays a pivotal role in this film, which will feature actresses Shraddha Srinath and Vani Bhojan as the female leads.

At the time of the film going on floors, Vishnu Vishal had given out the reason as to why he considered this film special. He had then said, "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Written and directed by Praveen K, the film will also feature Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George and Mala Parvathi among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan and music for the crime thriller is to be scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh has been appointed editor of the film, which will have stunts by Stunt Silva.

Interestingly, Aaryan has been co-written by director Manu Anand, who directed Vishnu Vishal's previous film, FIR.

