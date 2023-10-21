Shoot begins for Ansh Duggal's Bollywood debut ‘Nakhrewaalii’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Ansh Duggal is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an entertaining romantic comedy ‘Nakhrewaalii’, and he is thrilled for this incredible journey, calling it a dream come true.

Jio Studios and Aanand L. Rai's production house, Colour Yellow Productions are all set for their latest project ‘Nakhrewaalii’ featuring Ansh in the lead role. Known for providing opportunities to emerging talent in the world of cinema, Colour Yellow Productions has chosen Ansh as the leading star of this exciting adventure.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Ansh said: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya.”

“It is truly a dream come true and I’m very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I’m ready to give it my all,” he added.

This introductory teaser promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the film went on the floors today. The movie will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

This film also marks the second collaboration between Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, following their recent announcement of the Marathi franchise ‘Jhimma 2’.

Aanand Rai is known for projects like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Zero’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

His last outing was the 2022 family drama ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in the lead roles.

