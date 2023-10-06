UP Shocker: Drunk youth urinates on elderly couple in train

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) A youth in his early twenties, under heavy influence of alcohol, allegedly urinated on a senior citizen couple, who were traveling in an AC coach of Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express.

The incident took place on Wednesday night inside coach B3. The train was cruising towards Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, when the victims, lying on lower berths No. 57 and 60, were left in a state of shock as they saw a youth urinating on them and their luggage.

"It was traumatic for us. Our journey to the national capital was supposed to be peaceful, but never in our dreams did we think that somebody will literally urinate on us," said on of the passengers, who is a retired orthopaedic from the Banaras Hindu University.

The accused passenger has been identified as Ritesh from Qutub Vihar, southwest Delhi, who had boarded the train from Mahoba, and was travelling on the side lower berth No. 63.

"The youth was under heavy influence of alcohol. After he urinated on us and our luggage, fellow passengers alerted the coach attendant and TTE. It was like hell, everything was wet and stinky. The accused was taken away at Jhansi railway station,” said the victim.

According to an official source, onboard TTE Basruddin Khan immediately called the house keeping staff to sanitise the coach. He later gave a memo to RPF Jhansi about the incident and handed over Ritesh to them for further legal action.

"Ritesh has been booked under Railway Act 145 (drunkenness or nuisance)," said Manoj Singh, PRO of Jhansi division, North Central Railway.

RPF SHO of Jhansi later confirmed that the accused has been granted bail, as the section invoked only pertained to drunkenness.

