Shivangi Verma opens up on shooting bold scenes for 'Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Shivangi Verma has opened up on the bold scenes in the show 'Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor', sharing how it was comfortable and not 'zabardasti', and how they executed it smoothly and beautifully.

Shivangi shared that executing bold scenes depends a lot on the co-actor, and she did not face any problems as far as being comfortable was concerned.

"I was very comfortable because it totally depends on your co-actor, and I was totally blessed with it. Sehban Azim was really comfortable to work with; in fact, he made me comfortable, and the director, the producer, and everybody else were there on the set, and they kind of created an environment to make both of us feel comfortable, so it was not like a 'zabardasti', but it was part of the story, and we did it smoothly and beautifully, and I am sure the audience will love it," she said.

Calling the show a passionate love story, Shivangi said: "It's an intense love story. It is deep, it's all about love. It's basically a musical love story, and it's just about love."

The actress further shared that the shooting went like a breeze.

Shivangi said: "It was really interesting to meet the cast; it was interesting to shoot the story with them, and we did the entire shoot outdoors, so we were in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, and we had a great time; we had a blast. We used to shoot, and then we used to chill together. I think all these were really interesting for me.”

'Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor' will go on air on June 7 on Atrangii.

