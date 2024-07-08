Shivangi Sharma, Amit Tandon team up for music video 'Ishq Dawa', a song about relationship strains

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Pop singer Shivangi Sharma, who has teamed up with singer Amit Tandon for the upcoming song 'Ishq Dawa' shared that the track connects with the current dating scenarios.

Sung by both artists, the song is about relationship differences.

Sharing her excitement about the song, Shivangi said: "It's a great video with a variety of emotions and relatable audio too. It connects with the current dating scenarios."

Amit commented: "'Ishq Dawa' is a song that visually and audibly describes what happens to many real-life couples who may initially be in love but over time, differences creep in and make the relationship unbearable. It's a song that everyone who has felt this way can relate to without it sounding preachy. It's just raw and real emotion."

Describing their working experience, Amit further stated: "Working with Shivangi for the first time was a pleasant surprise. Besides singing the female vocals, she has also acted in the video with me. She picked up quickly and conveyed the emotions of a fed-up lover who had one foot in and one foot out of the relationship perfectly. Her vocals matched her emotions just right."

Heaping praise on Amit, Shivangi added: "Amit is super easy to work with and made my job much easier because he was there while I was recording. He helped me with the Punjabi diction whenever needed. While shooting, Amit’s acting experience improved my acting because he explained the scenes to me before every shot, which led to fewer retakes. So, my experience working with Amit was very smooth."

'Ishq Dawa' promises to be a touching and relatable portrayal of modern relationships. It is set to release on July 11 under the label Amit Tandon Music.

Shivangi is known for her songs 'Party Party' with DJ Bravo and 'Same Old Lies'. Amit rose to fame with 'Indian Idol 1' and has been part of shows like 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

